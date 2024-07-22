Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    APS-2 expert who helped open Dülmen worksite in 2016 back at site leading multiple missions

    APS-2 expert who helped open Dülmen worksite in 2016 back at site leading multiple missions

    DULMEN, NORDRHEIN-WESTFALEN, GERMANY

    07.23.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Anthony Miller, the quality assurance supervisor at the Dülmen Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite with Army Field Support Battalion-Germany, inspects secondary components in a warehouse at Dülmen. “We make sure that all the contractual requirements are being met and the taxpayers are getting what they are paying for,” Miller said. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    MeetYourArmy
    ArmyReadiness
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior
    ArmyPrepositionedStocks

