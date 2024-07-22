APS-2 expert who helped open Dülmen worksite in 2016 back at site leading multiple missions

Anthony Miller is the quality assurance supervisor at the Dülmen Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite. One of the first people to work at Dülmen when it transitioned to an APS-2 worksite in 2016, Miller said he doesn’t know what the normal growing pains are when opening a new site, but Dülmen had them all. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

Date Taken: 07.23.2024 Location: DULMEN, NORDRHEIN-WESTFALEN, DE