240713-N- KX492-3055

Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Acel Juris Villanueva, from San Francisco, is sprayed with oleoresin capsicum spray during a non-lethal weapons certification aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), July 13, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Paul LeClair)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2024 Date Posted: 07.23.2024 01:26 Photo ID: 8544533 VIRIN: 240713-N-KX492-3055 Resolution: 4100x2733 Size: 1.04 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, NORWEGIAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Non-Lethal Weapons Certification Aboard USS Tripoli [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.