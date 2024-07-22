Non-Lethal Weapons Certification Aboard USS Tripoli

240713-N- KX492-1513

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 3rd Class Anika Ramos, from Bakersfield, California, is sprayed with oleoresin capsicum during a non-lethal weapons certification aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), July 13, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Paul LeClair)

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0