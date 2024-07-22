240713-N- KX492-1513
Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 3rd Class Anika Ramos, from Bakersfield, California, is sprayed with oleoresin capsicum during a non-lethal weapons certification aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), July 13, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Paul LeClair)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2024 01:26
|Photo ID:
|8544528
|VIRIN:
|240713-N-KX492-1513
|Resolution:
|4632x3088
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Non-Lethal Weapons Certification Aboard USS Tripoli [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.