240712-N-CO542-1008



Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Juan Castro, from Houston, stencils a clothing hanger in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), in the Pacific Ocean, July 12, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2024 Date Posted: 07.23.2024 01:26 Photo ID: 8544526 VIRIN: 240712-N-CO542-1008 Resolution: 4362x2908 Size: 1.81 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Inventory and Maintenance aboard USS Tripoli [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.