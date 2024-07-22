Inventory and Maintenance aboard USS Tripoli

240712-N-CO542-1190
Midshipman Andrew Johnson, from College of The Holy Cross Reserve Officers’ Training Corps, left, and Retail Specialist 3rd Class Simbiat Simmons, from Brooklyn, New York, stack boxes of food in a storage room aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), in the Pacific Ocean, July 12, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)
