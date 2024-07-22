Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Inventory and Maintenance aboard USS Tripoli [Image 6 of 12]

    Inventory and Maintenance aboard USS Tripoli

    SAN DIEGO, PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.12.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    240712-N-CO542-1190

    Midshipman Andrew Johnson, from College of The Holy Cross Reserve Officers’ Training Corps, left, and Retail Specialist 3rd Class Simbiat Simmons, from Brooklyn, New York, stack boxes of food in a storage room aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), in the Pacific Ocean, July 12, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.23.2024 01:26
    Photo ID: 8544530
    VIRIN: 240712-N-CO542-1190
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inventory and Maintenance aboard USS Tripoli [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Non-Lethal Weapons Certification Aboard USS Tripoli
    Inventory and Maintenance aboard USS Tripoli
    Inventory and Maintenance aboard USS Tripoli
    Non-Lethal Weapons Certification Aboard USS Tripoli
    Non-Lethal Weapons Certification Aboard USS Tripoli
    Inventory and Maintenance aboard USS Tripoli
    Non-Lethal Weapons Certification Aboard USS Tripoli
    Non-Lethal Weapons Certification Aboard USS Tripoli
    Non-Lethal Weapons Certification Aboard USS Tripoli
    Non-Lethal Weapons Certification Aboard USS Tripoli
    Non-Lethal Weapons Certification Aboard USS Tripoli
    Non-Lethal Weapons Certification Aboard USS Tripoli

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy
    Amphibious Assault
    Tripoli

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download