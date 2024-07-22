U.S. Army Gen. LaCamera and III MEF Commanding General Observe Live-Fire Range

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, right, commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Christopher Simser, a gunner with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division observe a live-fire range on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, July 19, 2024. Turner sponsored a tour of III MEF facilities to U.S. Army Gen. Paul LaCamera, commanding general, Republic of Korea U.S. Combined Forces Command and U.S. Forces Korea, to showcase the unique capabilities that support the combined forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera

