U.S Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force greet U.S. Army Gen. Paul LaCamera, commander, United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and United States Forces Korea, before observing a live-fire range on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, July 19, 2024. LaCamera visited the facilities to observe the unique capabilities that keep III MEF ready to support the combined forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2024 Date Posted: 07.22.2024 19:27 Photo ID: 8544039 VIRIN: 240719-M-WK421-1114 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 3.67 MB Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Gen. LaCamera and III MEF Commanding General Observe Live-Fire Range [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Justin Cledera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.