U.S. Army Gen. LaCamera and III MEF Commanding General Observe Live-Fire Range

U.S service members with III Marine Expeditionary Force, Republic of Korea- U.S. Combined Forces Command, and U.S. Forces Korea, greet each other on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, July 19, 2024. The service members toured III MEF facilities to observe the unique capabilities that keep III MEF ready to support the combined forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)

Date Taken: 07.19.2024 Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP