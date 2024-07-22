Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Gen. LaCamera and III MEF Commanding General Observe Live-Fire Range [Image 6 of 8]

    U.S. Army Gen. LaCamera and III MEF Commanding General Observe Live-Fire Range

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.19.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S service members with III Marine Expeditionary Force, Republic of Korea -U.S. Combined Forces Command, and U.S. Forces Korea, greet each other on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, July 19, 2024. The service members toured III MEF facilities to observe the unique capabilities that keep III MEF ready to support the combined forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.22.2024 19:27
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
