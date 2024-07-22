Army depot supplies computers to local school districts

240524-A-JT832-1166

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa.



Col. Donald Santillo, commander, Letterkenny Army Depot, speaks with administrators from the Shippensburg Area School District May 24.



Depot personnel gifted computers and other peripheral equipment to support local school districts through the Computers for Learning program. In total, 110 and 65 desktop computers, along with various computer mice and keyboards, were donated to the SASD and the Waynesboro Area School District, respectively, that same day.



(U.S. Army photo by Joshua Shinn)

Date Taken: 05.24.2024