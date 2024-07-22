240524-A-JT832-1166
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa.
Col. Donald Santillo, commander, Letterkenny Army Depot, speaks with administrators from the Shippensburg Area School District May 24.
Depot personnel gifted computers and other peripheral equipment to support local school districts through the Computers for Learning program. In total, 110 and 65 desktop computers, along with various computer mice and keyboards, were donated to the SASD and the Waynesboro Area School District, respectively, that same day.
(U.S. Army photo by Joshua Shinn)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2024 16:22
|Photo ID:
|8543636
|VIRIN:
|240524-A-JT832-1166
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|CHAMBERSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army depot supplies computers to local school districts [Image 7 of 7], by Joshua Shinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army depot supplies computers to local school districts
No keywords found.