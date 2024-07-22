240524-A-JT832-1028

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa.



Kevin McClain, material handler, Letterkenny Army Depot, transports and unloads a vehicle carrying computers and other related supplies at the Shippensburg Area District Office to support local students and staff May 24.



After months of coordination through the Computers for Learning program, depot personnel transported and offloaded 175 desktop computers and various peripheral equipment to the district offices in Waynesboro and Shippensburg at no expense to the schools.



(U.S. Army photo by Joshua Shinn)

Date Taken: 05.24.2024 Date Posted: 07.22.2024 Location: CHAMBERSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US Army depot supplies computers to local school districts, by Joshua Shinn