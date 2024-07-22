Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army depot supplies computers to local school districts [Image 4 of 7]

    CHAMBERSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2024

    Photo by Joshua Shinn 

    Letterkenny Army Depot

    240524-A-JT832-1028
    SHIPPENSBURG, Pa.

    Kevin McClain, material handler, Letterkenny Army Depot, transports and unloads a vehicle carrying computers and other related supplies at the Shippensburg Area District Office to support local students and staff May 24.

    After months of coordination through the Computers for Learning program, depot personnel transported and offloaded 175 desktop computers and various peripheral equipment to the district offices in Waynesboro and Shippensburg at no expense to the schools.

    (U.S. Army photo by Joshua Shinn)

