240524-A-JT832-1130
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa.
Letterkenny Army Depot personnel from the Directorate of Supply and Transportation and the Directorate of Information Management unload a vehicle carrying 110 desktop computers with local administrative staff at the Shippensburg Area School District office May 24.
After months of coordination through the Computers for Learning program, depot personnel transported and offloaded 175 desktop computers and various peripheral equipment to the district offices in Waynesboro and Shippensburg at no expense to the schools.
(U.S. Army photo by Joshua Shinn)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2024 16:22
|Photo ID:
|8543635
|VIRIN:
|240524-A-JT832-1130
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|CHAMBERSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army depot supplies computers to local school districts [Image 7 of 7], by Joshua Shinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army depot supplies computers to local school districts
No keywords found.