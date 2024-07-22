Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army depot supplies computers to local school districts

    Army depot supplies computers to local school districts

    CHAMBERSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2024

    Photo by Joshua Shinn 

    Letterkenny Army Depot

    240524-A-JT832-1110
    SHIPPENSBURG, Pa.

    Tina Diaz, chief, Property Accountability Branch, and Matthew Deneau, hand receipt manager, Property Accountability Branch, from Letterkenny Army Depot hand-deliver office supplies, including computer mice and keyboards, to local staff at the Shippensburg Area School District office May 24.

    That morning, Diaz and her team transported supplies to the Waynesboro Area School District office.

    “The district staff’s excitement and gratitude were evident as we transferred the equipment,” Diaz stated. “Seeing the positive impact the donation had on them was heartwarming.”

    (U.S. Army photo by Joshua Shinn)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2024
    Date Posted: 07.22.2024
    Location: CHAMBERSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
