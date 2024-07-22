240524-A-JT832-1110

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa.



Tina Diaz, chief, Property Accountability Branch, and Matthew Deneau, hand receipt manager, Property Accountability Branch, from Letterkenny Army Depot hand-deliver office supplies, including computer mice and keyboards, to local staff at the Shippensburg Area School District office May 24.



That morning, Diaz and her team transported supplies to the Waynesboro Area School District office.



“The district staff’s excitement and gratitude were evident as we transferred the equipment,” Diaz stated. “Seeing the positive impact the donation had on them was heartwarming.”



(U.S. Army photo by Joshua Shinn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2024 Date Posted: 07.22.2024 16:22 Photo ID: 8543634 VIRIN: 240524-A-JT832-1110 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 1.05 MB Location: CHAMBERSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army depot supplies computers to local school districts [Image 7 of 7], by Joshua Shinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.