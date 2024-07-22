Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFMAO Resilience event educates members on healthy habits [Image 3 of 3]

    AFMAO Resilience event educates members on healthy habits

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Alvarado 

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations military members gather for a group photo during a resilience event, July 17, 2024. The event provided education on alternatives to alcohol and responsible drinking habits to promote a healthy lifestyle while serving. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Andrew J. Alvarado)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.22.2024 10:43
    Photo ID: 8542681
    VIRIN: 240717-F-TI641-1085
    Resolution: 5665x2766
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    Mental Health
    Education
    Mortuary
    AFMAO
    Responsible Drinking
    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

