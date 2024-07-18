AFMAO Resilience event educates members on healthy habits

An Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations Resilience Team member made refreshments available during a discussion on alternatives to alcohol and responsible drinking habits, July 17, 2024. The resilience event was created as part of a larger program to promote wellness within a deployment cycle. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Andrew J. Alvarado)

Date Taken: 07.17.2024 Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US