Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFMAO Resilience event educates members on healthy habits [Image 2 of 3]

    AFMAO Resilience event educates members on healthy habits

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Alvarado 

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    An Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations Resilience Team member made refreshments available during a discussion on alternatives to alcohol and responsible drinking habits, July 17, 2024. The resilience event was created as part of a larger program to promote wellness within a deployment cycle. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Andrew J. Alvarado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.22.2024 10:43
    Photo ID: 8542680
    VIRIN: 240717-F-TI641-1017
    Resolution: 5852x4024
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFMAO Resilience event educates members on healthy habits [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Andrew Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFMAO Resilience event educates members on healthy habits
    AFMAO Resilience event educates members on healthy habits
    AFMAO Resilience event educates members on healthy habits

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mental Health
    Education
    Mortuary
    AFMAO
    Responsible Drinking
    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download