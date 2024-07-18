Staff Sgt. Ricardo Castro, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations mental health technician, enjoys a refreshment during a resilience event where he taught about responsible drinking habits, July 17, 2024. The beverage represented an alternative to alcohol. This resiliency program event was one of several designed for deployed military members to help support a healthy lifestyle while serving. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Andrew J. Alvarado)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2024 10:43
|Photo ID:
|8542679
|VIRIN:
|240717-F-TI641-1003
|Resolution:
|4101x4018
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFMAO Resilience event educates members on healthy habits [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Andrew Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.