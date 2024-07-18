Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFMAO Resilience event educates members on healthy habits [Image 1 of 3]

    AFMAO Resilience event educates members on healthy habits

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Alvarado 

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    Staff Sgt. Ricardo Castro, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations mental health technician, enjoys a refreshment during a resilience event where he taught about responsible drinking habits, July 17, 2024. The beverage represented an alternative to alcohol. This resiliency program event was one of several designed for deployed military members to help support a healthy lifestyle while serving. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Andrew J. Alvarado)

    Mental Health
    Education
    Mortuary
    AFMAO
    Responsible Drinking
    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

