475th EABS Chapel information exchange with KNAV

Kenya Navy Sailors attend an emotional intelligence class led by the 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Chapel at Manda Bay, Kenya, July 17, 2024. The 475th EABS Chapel Airmen regularly meet with the KNAV to teach various classes and exchange information, improving joint readiness between the U.S. and Kenyan forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)

