    475th EABS Chapel information exchange with KNAV [Image 5 of 8]

    475th EABS Chapel information exchange with KNAV

    KENYA

    07.17.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Chapel engage with Kenya Navy Sailors at Manda Bay, Kenya, July 17, 2024. The 475th EABS hosts monthly engagements, consisting of classes and information exchanges, with the KNAV to strengthen alliances between partner forces in a combined joint military environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.22.2024 10:20
    AFRICOM
    USAF
    Joint Readiness
    449 AEG
    475th EABS
    KNAV

