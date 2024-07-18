475th EABS Chapel information exchange with KNAV

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Chapel engage with Kenya Navy Sailors at Manda Bay, Kenya, July 17, 2024. The 475th EABS hosts monthly engagements, consisting of classes and information exchanges, with the KNAV to strengthen alliances between partner forces in a combined joint military environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)

