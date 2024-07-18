475th EABS Chapel information exchange with KNAV

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Chapel engage with Kenya Navy Sailors at Manda Bay, Kenya, July 17, 2024. The 475th EABS hosts monthly engagements, consisting of classes and information exchanges, with the KNAV to strengthen alliances between partner forces in a combined joint military environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)
Date Taken:
|07.17.2024
Date Posted:
|07.22.2024 10:20
Photo ID:
|8542670
VIRIN:
|240717-F-TK834-1102
Resolution:
|5457x3898
Size:
|1.47 MB
Location:
|KE
Web Views:
|2
Downloads:
|0
