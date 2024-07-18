A Kenya Navy chaplain sips tea during an information exchange with U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron at Manda Bay, Kenya, July 17, 2024. The two forces hold monthly engagements to strengthen alliances between partner forces in a combined joint military environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2024 Date Posted: 07.22.2024 10:20 Photo ID: 8542672 VIRIN: 240717-F-TK834-1148 Resolution: 5634x3521 Size: 1.62 MB Location: KE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 475th EABS Chapel information exchange with KNAV [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Olivia Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.