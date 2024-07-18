A Kenya Navy chaplain sips tea during an information exchange with U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron at Manda Bay, Kenya, July 17, 2024. The two forces hold monthly engagements to strengthen alliances between partner forces in a combined joint military environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2024 10:20
|Photo ID:
|8542672
|VIRIN:
|240717-F-TK834-1148
|Resolution:
|5634x3521
|Size:
|1.62 MB
|Location:
|KE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 475th EABS Chapel information exchange with KNAV [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Olivia Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.