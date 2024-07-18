U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron pose for a photo with a Kenya Navy chaplain after an information exchange at Manda Bay, Kenya, July 17, 2024. The two forces hold monthly engagements aimed at strengthening alliances between partner forces in a combined joint military environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2024 10:20
|Photo ID:
|8542673
|VIRIN:
|240717-F-TK834-1159
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.47 MB
|Location:
|KE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 475th EABS Chapel information exchange with KNAV [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Olivia Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.