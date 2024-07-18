Spectators watch an air demonstration during the Arctic Thunder Open House at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 21, 2024. Various aerial and ground performers, including the U.S. Air Force Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” and the U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights, performed in Alaska’s largest two-day event of world-class aerial acrobatics and military demonstrations at ATOH, a biennial event JBER hosts to give back to the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Holland)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2024 Date Posted: 07.21.2024 21:34 Photo ID: 8542031 VIRIN: 240721-F-WX052-1038 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 2.87 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Arctic Thunder Open House 2024 [Image 8 of 8], by Nicholas Holland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.