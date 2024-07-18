Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arctic Thunder Open House 2024 [Image 3 of 8]

    Arctic Thunder Open House 2024

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2024

    Photo by Nicholas Holland 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    A U.S. Army gunner looks down sights of an M-119 Howitzer during the Arctic Thunder Open House at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 21, 2024. Various aerial and ground performers, including the U.S. Air Force Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” and the U.S. Army Parachute Team, The Golden Knights, performed in Alaska’s largest two-day event of world-class aerial acrobatics and military demonstrations at ATOH, a biennial event JBER hosts to give back to the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Holland)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2024
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arctic Thunder Open House 2024 [Image 8 of 8], by Nicholas Holland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

