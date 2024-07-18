Arctic Thunder Open House 2024

A security forces member at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, performs a security scan (or bag check) as visitors arrive at the entrance to the Arctic Thunder Open House, July 21, 2024. The open house featured several aerial and ground performers, static displays, vendors, and a kids’ zone. The ATOH is a biennial event that JBER hosts to give back to the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Holland)

