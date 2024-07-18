Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arctic Thunder Open House 2024 [Image 4 of 8]

    Arctic Thunder Open House 2024

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2024

    Photo by Nicholas Holland 

    Arctic Thunder Open House attendee prepares to take a photograph from the flight line at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 21, 2024. Various aerial and ground performers, including the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” and the U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights, perform two full days of world-class aerial acrobatics and military demonstrations at ATOH, a biennial event that JBER hosts to give back to the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Holland)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2024
    Date Posted: 07.21.2024 21:34
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
