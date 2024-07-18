Orient Shield 24 Fuel Operation Training

Members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) hold a fuel line during a fueling operation to fuel four AH-64 Apache helicopters during Orient Shield 24 at Camp Akeno, Japan, July 20, 2024.

Orient Shield 24 is a large-scale U.S. Army and JGSDF field exercise that focuses on converging U.S. Army Multi-Domain Operations and JGSDF Cross-Domain Operations through bilateral field training and live fire exercises that focus on a dynamic forward posture, enhancing tactical skills and interoperability. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Jacob Lockhart)

