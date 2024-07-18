Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Orient Shield 24 Fuel Operation Training [Image 3 of 7]

    Orient Shield 24 Fuel Operation Training

    JAPAN

    07.20.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jacob Lockhart 

    U.S. Army Japan

    Members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) and Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade pose for a video in front of an AH-64 Apache helicopter after a fueling mission during Orient Shield 24 at Camp Akeno, Japan, July 20, 2024.
    Orient Shield 24 is a large-scale U.S. Army and JGSDF field exercise that focuses on converging U.S. Army Multi-Domain Operations and JGSDF Cross-Domain Operations through bilateral field training and live fire exercises that focus on a dynamic forward posture, enhancing tactical skills and interoperability. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Jacob Lockhart)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2024
    Date Posted: 07.21.2024 04:14
    Photo ID: 8541326
    VIRIN: 240720-A-TE452-1014
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.91 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Orient Shield 24 Fuel Operation Training [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Jacob Lockhart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    OrientShield24
    OS24

