Orient Shield 24 Fuel Operation Training

Sgt. 1st Class Hiroyuki Yamauchi, a member of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF), helps U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade feed the fuel hose to the supply while fueling an AH-64 Apache helicopter at Camp Akeno, Japan, July 20, 2024.

Orient Shield 24 is a large-scale U.S. Army and JGSDF field exercise that focuses on converging U.S. Army Multi-Domain Operations and JGSDF Cross-Domain Operations through bilateral field training and live fire exercises that focus on a dynamic forward posture, enhancing tactical skills and interoperability. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Jacob Lockhart)

