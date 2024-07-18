U.S. Army Sgt. Joel Jimenez, a fueler assigned to the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, holds a fuel line to an AH-64 Apache helicopter in preparation for a mission during Orient Shield 24 at Camp Akeno, Japan, July 20, 2024.
During Orient Shield, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) members train alongside service members from U.S. Army Pacific, U.S. Army Japan, 1st Multi-Domain Task Force, 1st Brigade, 11th Airborne Division, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Marine Division and selected Joint Force service members to strengthen interoperability and readiness between the U.S.-Japan alliance to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Jacob Lockhart)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2024 04:13
|Photo ID:
|8541323
|VIRIN:
|240720-A-TE452-1025
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|JP
This work, Orient Shield 24 Fuel Operation Training [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Jacob Lockhart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.