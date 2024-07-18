Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Orient Shield 24 Fuel Operation Training [Image 1 of 7]

    Orient Shield 24 Fuel Operation Training

    JAPAN

    07.20.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jacob Lockhart 

    U.S. Army Japan

    U.S. Army Sgt. Joel Jimenez, a fueler assigned to the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, holds a fuel line to an AH-64 Apache helicopter in preparation for a mission during Orient Shield 24 at Camp Akeno, Japan, July 20, 2024.
    During Orient Shield, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) members train alongside service members from U.S. Army Pacific, U.S. Army Japan, 1st Multi-Domain Task Force, 1st Brigade, 11th Airborne Division, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Marine Division and selected Joint Force service members to strengthen interoperability and readiness between the U.S.-Japan alliance to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Jacob Lockhart)

