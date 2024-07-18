Orient Shield 24 Fuel Operation Training

U.S. Army Sgt. Joel Jimenez, a fueler assigned to the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, holds a fuel line to an AH-64 Apache helicopter in preparation for a mission during Orient Shield 24 at Camp Akeno, Japan, July 20, 2024.

During Orient Shield, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) members train alongside service members from U.S. Army Pacific, U.S. Army Japan, 1st Multi-Domain Task Force, 1st Brigade, 11th Airborne Division, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Marine Division and selected Joint Force service members to strengthen interoperability and readiness between the U.S.-Japan alliance to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Jacob Lockhart)

