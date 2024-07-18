Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts cooking competition [Image 4 of 8]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts cooking competition

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.13.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Heather McGee 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240713-N-RQ159-1110 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 13, 2024) From right, Capt. Daryle Cardone, commanding officer of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), Capt. Harry Evans, executive officer, and Command Master Chief Tychicious Turner, prepare to taste a dish as judges on the aft mess deck during a cooking competition hosted in the Pacific Ocean, July 14. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heather McGee)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2024
    Date Posted: 07.20.2024 03:35
    Photo ID: 8540013
    VIRIN: 240713-N-RQ159-1110
    Resolution: 3200x2128
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    CVN 76
    cooking
    culinary specialist
    competition
    USS Ronald Reagan

