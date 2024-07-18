USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts cooking competition

240713-N-RQ159-1011 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 13, 2024) Culinary Specialist Seaman Jordan Brown, from Dallas, prepares fried potato skins in the aft galley during a cooking competition aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, July 14. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heather McGee)
|07.13.2024
|07.20.2024 03:35
|8540010
|240713-N-RQ159-1011
|2634x1752
|1.03 MB
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|2
|0
