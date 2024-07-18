240713-N-RQ159-1011 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 13, 2024) Culinary Specialist Seaman Jordan Brown, from Dallas, prepares fried potato skins in the aft galley during a cooking competition aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, July 14. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heather McGee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2024 Date Posted: 07.20.2024 03:35 Photo ID: 8540010 VIRIN: 240713-N-RQ159-1011 Resolution: 2634x1752 Size: 1.03 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts cooking competition [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Heather McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.