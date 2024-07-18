Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Arctic Thunder Open House 2024 [Image 2 of 12]

    Arctic Thunder Open House 2024

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Photo by Nicholas Holland 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    Aerobatic pilot Melissa Dawn Burns performs in an Edge 540 aircraft during the Arctic Thunder Open House at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 19, 2024. The open house featured several aerial and ground performers, static displays, vendors, and a kids’ zone. The ATOH is a biennial event that JBER hosts to give back to the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Holland)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.20.2024 01:51
    Photo ID: 8539925
    VIRIN: 240719-F-WX052-1025
    Resolution: 5815x3667
    Size: 432.17 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arctic Thunder Open House 2024 [Image 12 of 12], by Nicholas Holland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Arctic Thunder Open House 2024
    Arctic Thunder Open House 2024
    Arctic Thunder Open House 2024
    Arctic Thunder Open House 2024
    Arctic Thunder Open House 2024
    Arctic Thunder Open House 2024
    Arctic Thunder Open House 2024
    Arctic Thunder Open House 2024
    Arctic Thunder Open House 2024
    Arctic Thunder Open House 2024
    Arctic Thunder Open House 2024
    Arctic Thunder Open House 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download