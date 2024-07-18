Arctic Thunder Open House 2024

Aerobatic pilot Melissa Dawn Burns performs in an Edge 540 aircraft during the Arctic Thunder Open House at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 19, 2024. The open house featured several aerial and ground performers, static displays, vendors, and a kids’ zone. The ATOH is a biennial event that JBER hosts to give back to the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Holland)

