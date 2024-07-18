Arctic Thunder Open House 2024

The crowd watches an aerial demonstration during the Arctic Thunder Open House at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 19, 2024. Various aerial and ground performers, including the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” and the U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights, perform two full days of world-class aerial acrobatics and military demonstrations at ATOH, a biennial event that JBER hosts to give back to the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Holland)

