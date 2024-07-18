An open house participant looks at the aerial demonstrations during Arctic Thunder Open House July 19, 2024, Arctic Thunder Open House is a biennial event hosted by Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. Featuring more than 40 Air Force, Army and civilian aerial acts and an expected crowd of more than 200,000 people, it is the largest two-day event in the state and one of the premier aerial demonstrations in the world. The 2024 Arctic Thunder Open House is a proud part of the Anchorage Centennial Celebration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Holland)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2024 01:51
|Photo ID:
|8539930
|VIRIN:
|240719-F-WX052-1023
|Resolution:
|5796x4912
|Size:
|926.12 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Arctic Thunder Open House 2024 [Image 12 of 12], by Nicholas Holland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.