Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Arctic Thunder Open House 2024 [Image 7 of 12]

    Arctic Thunder Open House 2024

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Photo by Nicholas Holland 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    An open house participant looks at the aerial demonstrations during Arctic Thunder Open House July 19, 2024, Arctic Thunder Open House is a biennial event hosted by Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. Featuring more than 40 Air Force, Army and civilian aerial acts and an expected crowd of more than 200,000 people, it is the largest two-day event in the state and one of the premier aerial demonstrations in the world. The 2024 Arctic Thunder Open House is a proud part of the Anchorage Centennial Celebration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Holland)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.20.2024 01:51
    Photo ID: 8539930
    VIRIN: 240719-F-WX052-1023
    Resolution: 5796x4912
    Size: 926.12 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arctic Thunder Open House 2024 [Image 12 of 12], by Nicholas Holland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Arctic Thunder Open House 2024
    Arctic Thunder Open House 2024
    Arctic Thunder Open House 2024
    Arctic Thunder Open House 2024
    Arctic Thunder Open House 2024
    Arctic Thunder Open House 2024
    Arctic Thunder Open House 2024
    Arctic Thunder Open House 2024
    Arctic Thunder Open House 2024
    Arctic Thunder Open House 2024
    Arctic Thunder Open House 2024
    Arctic Thunder Open House 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download