    Arctic Thunder Open House 2024 [Image 9 of 12]

    Arctic Thunder Open House 2024

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Photo by Nicholas Holland 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” performs during the Arctic Thunder Open House at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 19, 2024. The Thunderbirds are honored to represent nearly 700,000 active-duty, Air Force Reserve, Air National Guard, and civilian Airmen across America and are deployed worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Holland)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.20.2024 01:51
    Photo ID: 8539933
    VIRIN: 240719-F-WX052-1020
    Resolution: 5143x4878
    Size: 565.42 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    This work, Arctic Thunder Open House 2024 [Image 12 of 12], by Nicholas Holland, identified by DVIDS

