Members of the U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights, stand at attention during the Arctic Thunder Open House at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 19, 2024. The Golden Knights are just one of the many aerial and ground performers at the airshow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Moises Vasquez)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2024 00:59
|Photo ID:
|8539923
|VIRIN:
|240719-F-EM850-1394
|Resolution:
|7167x4778
|Size:
|18.44 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBER hosts Arctic Thunder Open House 2024 [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Moises Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.