JBER hosts Arctic Thunder Open House 2024

Members of the U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights, stand at attention during the Arctic Thunder Open House at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 19, 2024. The Golden Knights are just one of the many aerial and ground performers at the airshow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Moises Vasquez)

