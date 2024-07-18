An Alaska Army National Guard CH-47F Chinook flies over the flightline during a joint force demonstration for the Arctic Thunder Open House at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 19, 2024. This biennial event, hosted by JBER, is one of the largest in the state and one of the premier aerial demonstrations in the world. The event features multiple performers, including the JBER Joint Forces Demonstration Team, the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team, the Pacific Air Force C-17 Demonstration Team and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Demonstration Team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Moises Vasquez)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2024 00:59
|Photo ID:
|8539921
|VIRIN:
|240719-F-EM850-1272
|Resolution:
|5262x3508
|Size:
|8.23 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBER hosts Arctic Thunder Open House 2024 [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Moises Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.