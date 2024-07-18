Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JBER hosts Arctic Thunder Open House 2024 [Image 3 of 10]

    JBER hosts Arctic Thunder Open House 2024

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2024

    Photo by Airman Moises Vasquez 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    Four United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” perform an aerial maneuver during the Arctic Thunder Open House at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 19, 2024. The solo pilots demonstrate the incredible performance capabilities of the combat-tested, multi-role F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Moises Vasquez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.20.2024 00:59
    Photo ID: 8539916
    VIRIN: 240719-F-EM850-1365
    Resolution: 4439x2959
    Size: 8.23 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBER hosts Arctic Thunder Open House 2024 [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Moises Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JBER hosts Arctic Thunder Open House 2024
    JBER hosts Arctic Thunder Open House 2024
    JBER hosts Arctic Thunder Open House 2024
    JBER hosts Arctic Thunder Open House 2024
    JBER hosts Arctic Thunder Open House 2024
    JBER hosts Arctic Thunder Open House 2024
    JBER hosts Arctic Thunder Open House 2024
    JBER hosts Arctic Thunder Open House 2024
    JBER hosts Arctic Thunder Open House 2024
    JBER hosts Arctic Thunder Open House 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Thunderbirds
    USAF
    JBER
    arcticthunder
    ATOH24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download