Four United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” perform an aerial maneuver during the Arctic Thunder Open House at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 19, 2024. The solo pilots demonstrate the incredible performance capabilities of the combat-tested, multi-role F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Moises Vasquez)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2024 00:59
|Photo ID:
|8539916
|VIRIN:
|240719-F-EM850-1365
|Resolution:
|4439x2959
|Size:
|8.23 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBER hosts Arctic Thunder Open House 2024 [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Moises Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.