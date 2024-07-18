The U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team from Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., performs a practice demonstration over the flightline during the Arctic Thunder Open House at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 19, 2024. The F-22 Raptor is a multi-capable aircraft with the ability to perform air-to-air and air-to-ground missions, harnessing the full potential of the 5th generation aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Moises Vasquez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2024 Date Posted: 07.20.2024 00:59 Photo ID: 8539922 VIRIN: 240719-F-EM850-1075 Resolution: 4450x2967 Size: 8.93 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBER hosts Arctic Thunder Open House 2024 [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Moises Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.