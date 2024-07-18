U.S. Air Force squadron commanders assigned to the 23rd Wing discuss topics from the class during an annual Squadron Commander’s Course at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 18, 2024.This course is held annually to ensure squadron commanders are equipped with installation resource knowledge, while enhancing leadership skills and bonds with other commanders across the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cade Ellis)
Moody hosts annual Squadron Commanders Course
