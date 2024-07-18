Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Moody hosts annual Squadron Commanders Course

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Photo by Airman Cade Ellis 

    23rd Wing

    U.S. Air Force squadron commanders assigned to the 23rd Wing discuss topics from the class during an annual Squadron Commander’s Course at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 18, 2024.This course is held annually to ensure squadron commanders are equipped with installation resource knowledge, while enhancing leadership skills and bonds with other commanders across the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cade Ellis)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
