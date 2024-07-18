Moody hosts annual Squadron Commanders Course

Photo By Airman Cade Ellis | U.S. Air Force squadron commanders assigned to the 23rd Wing discuss topics from the...... read more read more Photo By Airman Cade Ellis | U.S. Air Force squadron commanders assigned to the 23rd Wing discuss topics from the class during an annual Squadron Commander’s Course at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 18, 2024.This course is held annually to ensure squadron commanders are equipped with installation resource knowledge, while enhancing leadership skills and bonds with other commanders across the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cade Ellis) see less | View Image Page

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – 23rd Wing hosted its annual Squadron Commander’s Course at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 18, 2024.



The 12+ hour course is designed to enhance leadership skills, foster strong bonds between leaders and provide attendees with valuable insights into the installation. This training is paramount to the overall growth and development of squadron commanders in the U.S. Air Force, ensuring that they are well-prepared to lead their units effectively and contribute to mission success.



“As you lead your squadrons, you bring with you years of experience and a proven record of excellence,” said Col. Paul Sheets, 23rd Wing commander. “However, you may still find the need for practical help to succeed in the tasks of command. This week is designed to guide you through resources available to you as a squadron commander but help you build a network of not only your fellow commanders, but support agency personnel help you achieve your part of the mission.





“Embrace this opportunity with the seriousness it deserves and the enthusiasm it demands. Use the knowledge and insights gained here to enhance your command and lead your squadron to new heights “The future of our Air Force depends on leaders like you, who are prepared to step up, take command, and make a difference.”



One of the main goals of the course is for various support agency representatives around Moody to show what they have to offer, so these developing leaders can pass that information to their squadrons and better support their Airmen and their needs.



“All these agencies can come talk to commanders in large groups,” said Maj. Peter Van Remmen, 23rd Contracting Squadron commander. “It saves them time so they can get back to supporting the Moody mission and its Airmen, and also gives time back (by bringing the agencies) to the commander so they can focus more on their units.”



The course also emphasizes the importance of networking and relationship-building among leaders. By facilitating strong cross-communication and understanding, the course helps to create a more cohesive leadership team. This, in turn, promotes a unified approach to problem-solving and mission execution.



“Building this cross communication helps put names with faces,” Van Remmen said. “It allows us to have that disparity of ideas to build a more cohesive approach to how we develop, lead, and execute our mission.”



The Squadron Commander's Course is a cornerstone in the furthering the development of effective leaders at Moody AFB. By equipping commanders with the skills, knowledge, and connections they need, the course ensures they are prepared to support their Airmen and uphold the mission readiness that defines our base. The continuous development of leadership capabilities through such initiatives underscores Moody AFB's commitment to excellence and its unwavering readiness to respond to any situation.