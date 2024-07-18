Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Moody hosts annual Squadron Commanders Course [Image 1 of 3]

    Moody hosts annual Squadron Commanders Course

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Photo by Airman Cade Ellis 

    23rd Wing

    U.S. Air Force squadron commanders listen to a brief during an annual Squadron Commander’s Course at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 18, 2024. Throughout the course, different base agencies educated leadership on what supporting organization offer so they can lead and support their Airmen in the best way possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cade Ellis)

    This work, Moody hosts annual Squadron Commanders Course [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Cade Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

