    Moody hosts annual Squadron Commanders Course

    MOODY AIR FOCRE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Photo by Airman Cade Ellis 

    23rd Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col Paul Sheets, 23rd Wing commander, talks to Airmen during an annual Squadron Commander’s Course at Moody Air force Base, Georgia, July 18, 2024. Sheets gave opening remarks during the event and emphasized the importance of embracing the opportunity to grow and develop as leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cade Ellis)

    This work, Moody hosts annual Squadron Commanders Course [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Cade Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

