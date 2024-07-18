Moody hosts annual Squadron Commanders Course

U.S. Air Force Col Paul Sheets, 23rd Wing commander, talks to Airmen during an annual Squadron Commander’s Course at Moody Air force Base, Georgia, July 18, 2024. Sheets gave opening remarks during the event and emphasized the importance of embracing the opportunity to grow and develop as leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cade Ellis)

