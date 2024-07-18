U.S. Air Force Col Paul Sheets, 23rd Wing commander, talks to Airmen during an annual Squadron Commander’s Course at Moody Air force Base, Georgia, July 18, 2024. Sheets gave opening remarks during the event and emphasized the importance of embracing the opportunity to grow and develop as leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cade Ellis)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2024 17:08
|Photo ID:
|8539232
|VIRIN:
|240718-F-FA439-6470
|Resolution:
|4218x2812
|Size:
|9.86 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FOCRE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Moody hosts annual Squadron Commanders Course [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Cade Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Moody hosts annual Squadron Commanders Course
No keywords found.