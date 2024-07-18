Members of Team Tyndall play cornhole during Freedom Fest at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 3, 2024. The event hosted local and private organizations for a family-friendly evening to celebrate Independence Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.03.2024 Date Posted: 07.19.2024 12:24 Photo ID: 8538489 VIRIN: 240703-F-WQ860-1118 Resolution: 4429x2947 Size: 1.63 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Freedom Fest [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.