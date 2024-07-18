Members of Team Tyndall play yard games and browse concessions during Freedom Fest at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 3, 2024. Freedom Fest is an annual event held by the 325th Force Support Squadron to celebrate Independence Day with a family-friendly event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.03.2024 Date Posted: 07.19.2024 12:24 Photo ID: 8538487 VIRIN: 240703-F-WQ860-1073 Resolution: 4612x3069 Size: 1.53 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Freedom Fest [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.