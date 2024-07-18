Members of Team Tyndall converse and eat during Freedom Fest at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 3, 2024. Free food, yard games and concessions were offered to Airmen, retirees and families during the event to celebrate Independence Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.03.2024 Date Posted: 07.19.2024 12:24 Photo ID: 8538488 VIRIN: 240703-F-WQ860-1105 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.89 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Freedom Fest [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.