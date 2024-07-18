Ramona and Claude Nicastro dance together during Freedom Fest at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 3, 2024. The organizers of Freedom Fest invited a local DJ, private and local organizations, and set up yard games for families to enjoy before the Independence Day holiday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)
This work, Freedom Fest [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.