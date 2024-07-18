Ramona and Claude Nicastro dance together during Freedom Fest at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 3, 2024. The organizers of Freedom Fest invited a local DJ, private and local organizations, and set up yard games for families to enjoy before the Independence Day holiday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

