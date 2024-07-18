Oregon's 141st BSB participates in JRTC 24-09

Sgt. 1st Class Dominique Spivey, an observer controller/trainer with the Joint Rotational Training Center (JRTC), poses for a photo during JRTC rotation 24-09 at Fort Johnson, La., July 18, 2024. The JRTC goal is to create realistic environments that help prepare units for complex operations, and the OC/T’s role is to provide administrative control, evaluate task performance, and give constructive feedback to participants during a training exercise. (Oregon Army National Guard photo by 1st Sgt. Zachary Holden, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

