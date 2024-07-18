Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon's 141st BSB participates in JRTC 24-09 [Image 7 of 7]

    Oregon's 141st BSB participates in JRTC 24-09

    FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Photo by 1st Sgt. Zachary Holden 

    115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. 1st Class Dominique Spivey, an observer controller/trainer with the Joint Rotational Training Center (JRTC), poses for a photo during JRTC rotation 24-09 at Fort Johnson, La., July 18, 2024. The JRTC goal is to create realistic environments that help prepare units for complex operations, and the OC/T’s role is to provide administrative control, evaluate task performance, and give constructive feedback to participants during a training exercise. (Oregon Army National Guard photo by 1st Sgt. Zachary Holden, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.19.2024 11:04
    Location: FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US
    Oregon
    41st IBCT
    JRTC
    141 BSB
    ORARNG
    JRTC 24-09

