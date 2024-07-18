Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon's 141st BSB participates in JRTC 24-09 [Image 3 of 7]

    Oregon's 141st BSB participates in JRTC 24-09

    FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Photo by 1st Sgt. Zachary Holden 

    115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Capt. Hannah Grazian (left) and Capt. Matt Parker, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 141st Brigade Support Battalion, Oregon Army National Guard, discuss plans prior to their battalion’s movement towards their next objective during the Joint Rotational Training Center (JRTC) rotation 24-09 at Fort Johnson, La., July 18, 2024. The JRTC goal is to create realistic environments that help prepare units for complex operations. (Oregon Army National Guard photo by 1st Sgt. Zachary Holden, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.19.2024 11:04
    Photo ID: 8538239
    VIRIN: 240718-Z-LM216-1003
    Location: FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US
    TAGS

    Oregon
    41st IBCT
    JRTC
    141 BSB
    ORARNG
    JRTC 24-09

