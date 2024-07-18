Oregon's 141st BSB participates in JRTC 24-09

Spc. Anthony Meza, an automated logistical specialist with Alpha Company, 141st Brigade Support Battalion, Oregon Army National Guard, provides security at an entry control point during the Joint Rotational Training Center (JRTC) rotation 24-09 at Fort Johnson, La., July 18, 2024. The JRTC goal is to create realistic environments that help prepare units for complex operations. (Oregon Army National Guard photo by 1st Sgt. Zachary Holden, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

